Eau Claire City-County Health Department: At-home testing unrelated to COVID case decline

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The daily flow of cases is declining all throughout the area.
According to the state DHS COVID-19 dashboard, on Jan. 16 there were 233 confirmed new daily COVID cases in Eau Claire County, and as of Feb. 16 there were just 18 new cases.
Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the decrease does not have to do with a lack of reporting on positive cases from at-home testing. It has more to do with the declining positivity rate of tests that come back from area clinics and community testing sites.
But it's not just reporting on cases that determines the ebb and flow of COVID trends, Boerner said they use multiple lines of data to anticipate a decline in cases. One of the lines of data the department has been monitoring is waste-water data.
"We've been working with the state health department and our utilities division to track the viruses that can be detected in the water that we flush from our homes and ends up at the wastewater treatment plant. So the wastewater data has also show that there's less virus present there," said Boerner.
Although masks are going from required to recommended at UW-Eau Claire and within ECASD, Boerner said they still recommend having multiple layers of protection with masking indoors by all students ages two and up.
Officials say they'll continue to rely on layered protection until the department can better understand the downward trend in the community.