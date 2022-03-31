Experts say COVID-19 subvariant BA.2 not likely to cause mass infection

(WQOW) - The CDC now estimates that the COVID-19 subvariant dubbed BA.2 is the new prominent strain in the U.S. But experts at Mayo Clinic say it probably won't hit us as hard as delta or omicron have.
Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of the clinical virology lab at Mayo, says based on international trends, BA.2 will likely peak in the next couple weeks. And that peak probably won't even be that high.
Dr. Binnicker says because we just had a large wave of cases from omicron a few months ago, those that caught it likely still have some natural immunity. That plus the number of people vaccinated is keeping most of the public safe from the subvariant. So trends of BA.2 infection have been, and will probably remain, low.
"Rather than going from 5% to 15% to 30% over the course of days, like we saw with the original omicron surge, these changes in case increase seem to be more moderated," he said.
He adds that despite this subvariant making its way through the country, COVID-19 cases continue to fall, especially here in the midwest.