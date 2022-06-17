FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are now authorized for emergency use in young children. The US Food and Drug Administration expanded the authorizations for the vaccines Friday to include children as young as 6 months.
However, shots can't be given until the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisers have voted on whether to recommend them -- a vote is scheduled for Saturday -- and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has signed off on that recommendation. The White House has said vaccinations for younger children may begin next week.
Moderna's vaccine is now authorized for use in children 6 months through 17 years and Pfizer/BioNTech's for children 6 months through 4 years. About 17 million kids under the age of 5 are now are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.
Previously, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized for people 5 and older and approved for 16 and up, and Moderna's vaccine was authorized only for adults.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, called Covid-19 vaccines for younger age groups a "milestone."
In that meeting, the committee members voted unanimously in favor of expanding the authorizations to include children as young as 6 months.