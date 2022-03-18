Health director reflects amid 2 year anniversary of first COVID-19 case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 hit Eau Claire County. Local health leaders are celebrating how far the community has come since 2020.
City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said there has been a lot of progress in the last few years during mandates, variants, periods of rapid spread, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Giese thanked community partners like businesses, schools, and healthcare systems for their participation the past two years. She added that while there is still work to do be done as the pandemic continues, she sees bright spots.
"When I look at what Eau Claire and community partners have done the last few years, there's a lot to celebrate," said Giese. "We don't have the type of mortality rates and enormous impacts that some other communities have and we still have work to do."
Giese said that the department plans to continue educating the community on vaccinations citing the low percentage rate of Eau Claire County residents who have received a COVID-19 booster shot.