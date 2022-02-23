Health Director says Jacob's Well testing and vaccination site closing due to lowering demand

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - COVID-19 case numbers are going down, which is why the Jacob's Well testing and vaccination site will be closing.
Jacob's Well has been serving as a drive through testing and vaccination site for the Chippewa Valley starting in September and will have its last day this Saturday.
Lieske Giese, Director for Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that because of the downward case trend, and the fact that there's a plethora of other testing and vaccinating sites in the area, they are comfortable closing the site.
Giese added they are glad for the service the site was able to provide during a time of need.
"That partnership resulted in a lot of tests and vaccinations given to the Chippewa Valley residents in the last few months," Giese said.
And there were a lot, with over 3,500 tests and 4,200 vaccinations given at the site over the past four months.
You can find other testing and vaccination sites in Eau Claire County by clicking here.