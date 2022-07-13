Health officials: Local surge in COVID cases small

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is currently a minor surge in Eau Claire and across the U.S. of coronavirus cases, fueled by an uptick in cases of the variant BA.5.
The Eau Claire County 7-day average of reported COVID-19 cases is at 21, and across the nation the average is just below 125,000, according to the CDC.
According to local health officials, this is a little bit of a jump, but it is not expected to go much higher and should not get in the way of day-to-day lives.
"We expect with this virus, the COVID-19 virus, that as we have new variants and waning immunity, or less immunity, we'll see little bumps in case numbers," said Lieske Giese, the director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. "We've been seeing that for the last couple of years, some of them bigger, some of them smaller. This right now is a small increase."
Giese said the BA.5 variant of Omicron has not been reported in Eau Claire. However, it has been found in Wisconsin. But not all cases are looked at for that variant. The BA.5 is not as deadly as earlier variants, such as the Delta variant.
As always, Gieses advises to wash your hands and to always stay at home and get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.