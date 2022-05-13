Health officials say effective COVID medication widely available in Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community levels with new local data that puts Chippewa County at a medium risk level, and county officials said cases are trending upward.
Despite the negative trends, officials said there is some good news, the supply chain has had a chance to catch up since the last COVID peak, and that means more widespread availability of effective, oral treatments like Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir.
"All of these medications require that you have mild to moderate symptoms," said Dr. Muhanad Mohamed, chair of the Infectious Diseases Division for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin. "Anyone that requires oxygen or is feeling much sicker, would probably benefit from being in the hospital."
Mohamed said these treatments do not serve as a replacement for getting vaccinated and boosted, but rather vaccination gives patients the best chance to have mild enough symptoms to be eligible to be treated by these at-home, oral medications.
As always, officials said you should consult your doctor before trying any of these treatments.