HSHS Sacred Heart scaling back visitor restrictions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In light of lowering COVID-19 case numbers, a local hospital is scaling back on its visitor restrictions.
Starting Tuesday HSHS Sacred Heart will allow patients to have two visitors instead of one. Those two visitors must stay the same through the patients' stay and not cycle in and out with other people.
Some visitor polices will stay the same at Sacred Heart. Visitors under 12 are still not allowed, and special arrangements are being made on a case-by-case basis for patients nearing the end of their lives.
Visitors also need to wear a medical-grade mask; cloth masks are not permitted.
The current visitor restrictions will remain in place at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin until community COVID-19 transmission reaches a sustained low level, according to officials with Mayo. They also said their visitor policy is reviewed on a regular basis.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems has three levels of visitor restrictions: no visitation, limited visitation, or unlimited visitation. Eau Claire is currently at limited, meaning adult patients can have one visitor a day, and that person can be different on different days. Officials said they make changes to their visitor policies when they feel they can do so safely given the state of COVID-19 in a community.