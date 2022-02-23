Jacob's Well COVID-19 vaccination and testing site to close this weekend

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The COVID-19 testing and vaccination site that has been held at Jacob's Well Church for the past four months will have its last day on Saturday, February 26.
The site opened in September of 2021, becoming a hub for testing and vaccinations for the northwestern Wisconsin region.
The site operated with the help of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the WI Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, Eau Claire County Emergency Management, Wisconsin National Guard, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium.
COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available at Jacob's Well on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.