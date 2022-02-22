Long-term COVID-19 in children: how worried should parents be?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As talk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, grows among Wisconsin parents, you may be wondering how worried you actually have to be about how COVID-19 can affect kids long-term.
Dr. Robert Bullwinkel, a pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic in Chippewa Falls and a parent himself, said: not very.
He said that he hasn't seen many cases in kids to begin with, and he's only seen a handful of patients with any lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
And when it comes to complications like MIS-C, he said it is a real concern for those who do get it, but those cases are very rare. In fact, he said less than one percent of COVID-19 cases leads to MIS-C.
"The fortunate thing, from my perspective as a pediatrician, is that it is not common," Dr. Bullwinkel said. "Should I be worried that my child's gonna get it? Yeah, part of me is, but am I really focusing on that as part of the driving factor for me to help avoid them getting sick and encouraging them to wash their hands and wear their masks? Not because I'm worried about them getting MIS-C, more because I'm worried about them spreading it to a vulnerable person who could be very sick from it."
He said a bigger concern he's seeing is how social isolation has affected kids' physical health. Mental health problems like anxiety and depression can lead to physical symptoms like fatigue or headaches.
He added that if parents have any concerns at all they should send their doctor a message or make an appointment.