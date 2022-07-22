Masking indoors encouraged as Eau Claire County reaches high COVID-19 transmission

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local, state and national health officials are strongly recommending people go back to wearing masks indoors in Eau Claire County. This, as community transmission of the coronavirus reaches high levels, according to the CDC.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a press release that in the past week the county has averaged 29 new COVID-19 cases per day, but that with the prevalence of at-home testing, new case counts could be higher.
Other precautions people are asked to take include getting tested if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms, and getting vaccinated. Health department officials added that if you are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe disease to consider taking stronger precautions, and consider avoiding non-essential activities in public indoor places.
The CDC determines if a county is at a low, medium, or high community spread level by looking at three factors. How many people with COVID-19 have been admitted into local hospitals in the last week — how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients — how many new COVID-19 cases the county has had in the last week.
"More than 61% of people in Eau Claire County have gotten vaccinated to protect against COVID-19," said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director. "Since there are more cases and more hospitalizations in our county right now, we’re asking the public to wear masks in indoor public places and get vaccinated to protect themselves and the capacity of our health care system."
Barron, Rusk, and Sawyer Counties are also at high community levels of coronavirus as of July 22. Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson are at medium levels. St. Croix, Pierce, Taylor and Clark Counties are at low levels. Click here to view the county by county map.