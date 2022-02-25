Masks no longer required in Altoona city facilities

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona residents needing to go to city hall, pay a visit to the the police department or step inside other city buildings are free to leave their masks behind.
Starting Friday, masks are no longer required within city facilities. Public meetings will also begin transitioning from virtual to in-person. Updates will be posted on the city's website as they become available.
The decision came from an Altoona City Council vote on Thursday, following the lead of other area entities that have stripped away their requirements.
On its Facebook page, the city posted that while masks are no longer required in these spaces, they are still encouraged.