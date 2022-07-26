New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department opened a new community COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire Tuesday.
Testing is free at the site next to Chippewa Valley Technical College. Individuals can walk, drive, or even roll through the site.
“With a higher number of cases in our community, we want to make getting a test as easy as possible,” says Lieske Giese, Health Department Director. “If you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get a test.”
No appointment is necessary but you will be asked to register in advance here.
Testing hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PCR tests are available for anyone over the age of 2. Take-home rapid antigen tests will also be available for pick up for anyone over the age of 2.