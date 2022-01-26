Omicron may have already peaked in Wisconsin, Mayo Clinic expert says

(WQOW) - Experts with Mayo Clinic say that they believe that the omicron surge may have already peaked in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
According to Dr. Curtis Storlie, a data scientist with Mayo Clinic, there's an important distinction to be made. That's the difference between a peak in reported cases, and the peak of active infections.
He said the 7-day average of cases lags behind active infections. That's because there's bureaucratic steps to take before active cases are formally reflected in the case counts reported through state and local health agencies, and due to the volume of positive tests, that process has grown even slower.
All this to say Wisconsin and Minnesota have both likely already peaked, or are very close to it. So, what comes next after this surge?
"We're gonna have a sharp decline and then we're still expecting a calm period of relatively low cases for a few months," Storlie said. "However it's unlikely that it will stay that way. The virus will continue to evolve."
"We have to take boosting seriously if we want any chance of putting COVID behind us," Storlie said.
He added that if a heavy portion of the population regularly receives booster shots, we can reach a point where COVID-19 becomes endemic, meaning it will occur in a recurring pattern, like the flu. Storlie said it will also likely be less dangerous if we reach that point.