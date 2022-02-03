Omicron subvariant BA.2 appears in Wisconsin; what does that mean?

(WQOW) - Early studies suggest that a new subvariant of the omicron strain has the potential to become a dominant force. Several countries have already seen this happen, and now, Dane County has seen its first cases of the subvariant.
What does that mean for Wisconsin?
Dr. Nasia Sudfar with UW Health said it's difficult to discern whether or not omicron BA.2, the new subvariant concerning scientists, is more or less dangerous than BA.1, which is the form of omicron currently driving infections. But, she said that based on the way BA.2 has transmitted across populations in other countries, it has the potential to do so in ours.
Would that mean a second surge of COVID-19 directly after record peaks in recent weeks? The answer is most likely no.
"Whatever pre-existing immunity, either from omicron natural disease, or from vaccination, has been conferred on the population, that is likely to result in a blunting of the effect of the subvariant," Sudfar said.
She said the people working closely with variants are not surprised by the presence of the new variant since background mutation is always occurring and creating new mutations at varying levels of infectiousness and severity.
Sudfar does say, though, that medical professionals are growing more adept at identifying those mutations quickly.