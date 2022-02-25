Prevea CEO speaks on mask requirement rollbacks

(WQOW) - The CDC is loosening COVID mask recommendations for most Americans, and one doctor says that while face covering requirements are waning, it may be important to stay covered.
Chippewa Valley organizations, school districts and businesses are rolling back mask requirements, but Prevea Health president and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says masking is a personal choice when it comes to disease containment, depending on your community and the CDC's new guidelines.
"Spreading it to the next person is what masking was originally for and that's really where the CDC indicators are," says Dr. Rai. "It means that spread or the disease seems to be controlled within the general population of the county that you live in, so the need for mitigation or the need for spread control is gone."
Mask mandates could return if disease activity and hospitalizations increase again in communities. Those increases are based on levels set by the CDC.