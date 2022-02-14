Eau Claire Area School District moving from requiring, to recommending face masks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Face masks will no longer be a requirement inside Eau Claire public schools, though the district still recommends wearing them.
Masks have been required for staff and the student body all school year. But school officials said with a lowering COVID-19 case rate, availability of testing, and vaccine availability for students, they are now leaving the decision to wear a mask up to families.
Beginning Tuesday, February 15 masks will not be required at Eau Claire's high and middle schools. The same change will take effect in elementary schools beginning February 21.
School officials noted that face masks still are required on school buses and at Prairie Ridge. They also said that students and staff who return to school on day six of a COVID-19 positive test or exposure will be required to wear a mask until day 10.
District officials also noted that COVID-19 mitigation efforts like contact tracing, disinfecting, and antigen testing will continue to take place.