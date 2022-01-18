Eau Claire superintendent shares possible plans if virtual learning had to return

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With such high quarantine numbers in the Eau Claire Area School District, officials are sharing what the process would look like if they need to go virtual.
Nearly one in eleven students, 980 total, are currently under quarantine in the district, which is over 400 more than the week before.
Superintendent Michael Johnson said their goal is to keep as many teachers teaching and as many students learning in-person as possible.
If there is a need to go virtual, Johnson said they would do so first at a classroom level, then grade level, or in an extreme case, a single school to affect as few students as possible.
Each student has a device that was checked out to them at the beginning of the school year, so he said a transition to remote learning would be smooth if it was needed.
Johnson added the decision to go virtual or close would be more based on staff absences rather than student absences.
However, he said it's difficult to have a metric or threshold because things change so quickly.
But through all the changes, Johnson said support from staff and the school board has been tremendous.
"Understanding from our parents over the last two years has been incredible," Johnson said. "We've definitely had to be creative and think outside the box as we learn daily from these. Sometimes often hourly circumstances can change. But we also can't thank our students enough for their resilience, for their strength to handle any changes that come their way."
The CDC recently released guidance advising schools to cancel high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities or hold them virtually. Johnson said he agrees with other health experts who have said the guidance is "unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic."
Johnson is not considering canceling sports or extracurriculars because he said students need them, and he believes they've proven last year they can do them safely.
Johnson also said they've used federal funding to hire more than 25 staff members who started on Monday.