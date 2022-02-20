Student Transit Eau Claire moves to "masks recommended"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an email sent Sunday, Student Transit Eau Claire told families they'd be switching to "masks recommended" on school buses for K-12 students.
They said the decision was based on the exemption of school buses from the Department of Transportation's mask mandate.
They discussed the change with the Wisconsin School Bus Driver Association and decided keeping their policies consistent with the Eau Claire Area School District would make transitions smoother for students.
Masks are still required for the Head Start program under a federal mandate.