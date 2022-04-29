 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some COVID-19 testing sites closing in Eau Claire, surrounding areas

  • Updated
  • 0
covid testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday that it is closing some dedicated COVID-19 testing sites in Northwest Wisconsin, including Eau Claire. 

Mayo says lower COVID-19 testing volumes is the reason behind the change.

Beginning May 2, testing locations in Barron and Menomonie will transition to primary care clinics. 

In Eau Claire, the COVID-19 testing site on Stein Blvd. will be closed on May 16 and testing will transition to the Clairemont campus clinic location. 

Patients must now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test at a primary care location. 