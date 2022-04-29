Some COVID-19 testing sites closing in Eau Claire, surrounding areas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday that it is closing some dedicated COVID-19 testing sites in Northwest Wisconsin, including Eau Claire.
Mayo says lower COVID-19 testing volumes is the reason behind the change.
Beginning May 2, testing locations in Barron and Menomonie will transition to primary care clinics.
In Eau Claire, the COVID-19 testing site on Stein Blvd. will be closed on May 16 and testing will transition to the Clairemont campus clinic location.
Patients must now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test at a primary care location.