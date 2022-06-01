Study: Pulse oximeters slowed care for COVID patients of color

Researchers are saying that faulty readings from pulse oximeters may have hampered care for people of color who suffered from COVID-19.
According to a study published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine, pulse oximeters consistently overestimated the oxygen levels in Black, Hispanic, and Asian people.
Because of this, researchers say, some patients of color had low oxygen levels which went unrecognized, leading to a delay in treatment -- or even no treatment at all.
Pulse oximeters are worn on a patient's fingertip and monitor the saturation of oxygen in their blood by sending light though the skin.
Previous research has found the device does not work as well on darker skin -- and researchers found that over half of the COVID patients who the device failed were Black.