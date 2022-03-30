What to know about COVID-19 antiviral options

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the future of COVID-19 is uncertain, if you do test positive, area pharmacists are reminding everyone it is easy to get treated for symptoms and potentially avoid a trip to the hospital.
They said while providers are aware of the options, those testing positive at home may not be.
Bruce Bergmann, pharmacy manager at Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire, said it's easy to be prescribed antiviral pills for mild symptoms, as long as you are over the age of 12 and start treatment within five to seven days of testing positive.
Bergmann said this is an especially good option for older patients or those with breathing problems.
He said at Marshfield, it's as easy as calling the nursing line to get a prescription free of charge.
"The goal of antiviral therapy is typically to make it a shorter duration and less severe," Bergmann said. "It's not a cure, it just makes the body eliminate the virus faster."
He said there's a couple different antiviral options, but Paxlovid, manufactured by Pfizer, has the best track record for keeping people out of the hospital.
But Bergmann added the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 symptoms is by getting a vaccine and booster.