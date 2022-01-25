Where to find a COVID-19 test in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY
(Click here to view health department site)
• Altoona Fire Dept | PCR | Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. | No appointment required
• Pablo Center | PCR | Monday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Hy-Vee Pharmacy | PCR | Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Make an Appointment here
• Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire | PCR | Monday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Make an appointment here or call (844) 342-6276
• Mayo Clinic - Stein Blvd | PCR | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon | To make an appointment call 507-293-9525
• Jacob's Well Church | PCR | Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/28
• Prevea Health - Eau Claire & Altoona | PCR | See times and make an appointment here
• Simple Traditions Family Clinic, Augusta | PCR and Antigen | Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Call 715-286-2655 or email simpletraditionsclinic@gmail.com
• Walgreens | PCR and Antigen | See times and make an appointment here
• UW-Eau Claire Hilltop Center | Antigen | Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7:30 .m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Make an appointment here *Weekend testing ending after 2/6
Chippewa County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Jacob's Well Church | PCR | Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/28
• The Medicine Shoppe | PCR | Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 pm., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Our Lady of Victory-Aspirus Stanley Hospital | Call 715-843-1453 or make an appointment here
• Prevea Health - Chippewa Falls | PCR | See times and make an appointment here
• Walgreens | PCR and Antigen | See times and make an appointment here
Dunn County
(Click here to view health department site)
• CVS Menomonie | PCR | Make an appointment here
• Marshfield Clinic Menomonie | Make an appointment here or call 844-342-6276
• Prevea Health - Menomonie | Make an appointment here
• UW-Stout | Antigen | Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Walgreens | PCR | See times and make an appointment here
Barron County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Curative (410 E La Salle Ave, Barron) | PCR | Make an appointment here
• Cumberland Health Care | Monday-Friday noon to 4 p.m. | Call 715-822-7490
• CVS | PCR | Make an appointment here
• Marshfield Clinic Rice Lake | Monday and Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Call 844-342-6276 or Make an appointment here
• Mayo Clinic Barron | Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Call 507-293-9525
• Prevea Rice Lake | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6:40 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. | Call 844-342-6276
• UW-Eau Claire Barron County | Antigen | Tuesday & Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Walgreens Rice Lake | See times and make an appointment here
Rusk County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Prevea Ladysmith | Call (920) 496-4700 or make an appointment here
Clark County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Abbotsford Public Library | Walk-in or make an appointment here
• Aspirus Health, Stanley & Thorp | Call 715-843-1454 or make an appointment here
• Marshfield Clinic Neillsville | Make an appointment here
Jackson County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Black River Memorial Hospital | Call 715-284-3906
• Krohn Clinic | Call 715-284-4311
• Little Red Shed (421 County Rd R Black River Falls) | Make an appointment here
Trempealeau County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Gales Town Hall | Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Call 608-468-6226 or make an appointment here
• Gundersen Tri-County Whitehall | Call 715-538-4355
• Mayo Clinic Arcadia | Call 608-323-3373
Buffalo County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Prevea Mondovi Health Center | Call 715-926-6230
Pepin County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Advent Health Durand | Call 715-672-2608
Pierce County
(Click here to view health department site)
• M-Health Fairview River Falls | Call 715-425-6701
• Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/26
• UW-River Falls | Antigen | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Village Pharmacy - Ellsworth | Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to noon | Call 715-504-3665 or make an appointment here
• Walgreens River Falls | Make an appointment here
St. Croix County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Health Partners Hudson Hospital and Clinics | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Call 715-531-6000 or make an appointment here
• Hudson Physicians Urgent Care | Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Call 715-531-6800
• M-Health Fairview River Falls | Call 715-425-6701
• St. Croix County Public Health Dept. | PCR | Monday 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• UW-River Falls | Antigen | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here
• Village Pharmacy - Baldwin | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon | Call 715-684-2674 or make an appointment here
• Village Pharmacy - Glenwood City | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon | Call 715-565-3465 or make an appointment here
• Walgreens Hudson | Make an appointment here
• Walgreens River Falls | Make an appointment here
• Western Wisconsin Health | PCR | Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Call 715-684-1111
• Westfields Hospital and Clinic | PCR | Monday-Friay 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. | Call 715-243-3400
Polk County
(Click here to view health department site)
• Polk County Public Health Dept. | PCR | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Call 715-485-8400 or make an appointment here appointment is not required