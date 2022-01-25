 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Where to find a COVID-19 test in western Wisconsin

Article last updated 1/25/2022

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID testing parking winter

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY

(Click here to view health department site)

• Altoona Fire Dept | PCR | Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. | No appointment required 

• Pablo Center | PCR | Monday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• Hy-Vee Pharmacy | PCR | Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Make an Appointment here 

• Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire | PCR | Monday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Make an appointment here or call (844) 342-6276

• Mayo Clinic - Stein Blvd | PCR | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon | To make an appointment call 507-293-9525

• Jacob's Well Church | PCR | Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/28

• Prevea Health - Eau Claire & Altoona | PCR | See times and make an appointment here

• Simple Traditions Family Clinic, Augusta | PCR and Antigen | Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Call 715-286-2655 or email simpletraditionsclinic@gmail.com

• Walgreens | PCR and Antigen | See times and make an appointment here 

• UW-Eau Claire Hilltop Center | Antigen | Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7:30 .m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Make an appointment here  *Weekend testing ending after 2/6

Chippewa County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• Jacob's Well Church | PCR | Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/28

• The Medicine Shoppe | PCR | Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 pm., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• Our Lady of Victory-Aspirus Stanley Hospital | Call 715-843-1453 or make an appointment here

• Prevea Health - Chippewa Falls | PCR | See times and make an appointment here

• Walgreens | PCR and Antigen | See times and make an appointment here 

Dunn County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• CVS Menomonie | PCR | Make an appointment here 

• Marshfield Clinic Menomonie | Make an appointment here or call 844-342-6276

• Prevea Health - Menomonie | Make an appointment here 

• UW-Stout | Antigen | Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• Walgreens | PCR  | See times and make an appointment here 

Barron County

(Click here to view health department site)

• Curative (410 E La Salle Ave, Barron) | PCR | Make an appointment here 

• Cumberland Health Care | Monday-Friday noon to 4 p.m. | Call 715-822-7490

• CVS | PCR | Make an appointment here

• Marshfield Clinic Rice Lake | Monday and Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Call 844-342-6276 or Make an appointment here 

• Mayo Clinic Barron | Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Call 507-293-9525

• Prevea Rice Lake | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6:40 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. | Call  844-342-6276

• UW-Eau Claire Barron County | Antigen | Tuesday & Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Make an appointment here

• Walgreens Rice Lake | See times and make an appointment here 

Rusk County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• Prevea Ladysmith | Call (920) 496-4700 or make an appointment here 

Clark County

(Click here to view health department site)

• Abbotsford Public Library | Walk-in or make an appointment here

• Aspirus Health, Stanley & Thorp | Call 715-843-1454 or make an appointment here

• Marshfield Clinic Neillsville | Make an appointment here

Jackson County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• Black River Memorial Hospital | Call 715-284-3906

• Krohn Clinic | Call  715-284-4311

• Little Red Shed (421 County Rd R Black River Falls) | Make an appointment here

Trempealeau County

(Click here to view health department site)

• Gales Town Hall | Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Call 608-468-6226 or make an appointment here 

• Gundersen Tri-County Whitehall | Call 715-538-4355

• Mayo Clinic Arcadia | Call 608-323-3373

Buffalo County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• Prevea Mondovi Health Center | Call 715-926-6230

Pepin County

(Click here to view health department site)

• Advent Health Durand | Call 715-672-2608

Pierce County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• M-Health Fairview River Falls | Call 715-425-6701

• Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services | Make an appointment here *Site closing after 1/26

• UW-River Falls | Antigen | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• Village Pharmacy - Ellsworth | Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to noon | Call 715-504-3665 or make an appointment here 

• Walgreens River Falls | Make an appointment here 

St. Croix County

(Click here to view health department site)

• Health Partners Hudson Hospital and Clinics | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Call 715-531-6000 or make an appointment here 

• Hudson Physicians Urgent Care | Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Call 715-531-6800

• M-Health Fairview River Falls | Call 715-425-6701

• St. Croix County Public Health Dept. | PCR | Monday 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• UW-River Falls | Antigen | Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Make an appointment here 

• Village Pharmacy - Baldwin | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon | Call 715-684-2674 or make an appointment here 

• Village Pharmacy - Glenwood City | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon | Call 715-565-3465 or make an appointment here 

• Walgreens Hudson | Make an appointment here  

• Walgreens River Falls Make an appointment here 

• Western Wisconsin Health | PCR | Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Call 715-684-1111

• Westfields Hospital and Clinic | PCR | Monday-Friay 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. | Call 715-243-3400

Polk County 

(Click here to view health department site)

• Polk County Public Health Dept. | PCR | Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Call 715-485-8400 or make an appointment here appointment is not required 