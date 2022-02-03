Wisconsin COVID-19 cases are trending downward

(WQOW) - COVID-19 trends are looking positive in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, daily case numbers are declining in three of the state's seven health regions by as much as 20%.
The average number of cases across the state is also trending downward. At the peak of the omicron surge, Wisconsin saw approximately 18,000 new cases in one day. Now the seven day average is down to about 4,000 cases.
But deaths and hospitalizations are still substantially growing. DHS officials say its because people with that severe of illness stay ill longer, so there will be a lag between case decreases and decreases in deaths.
"All the evidence would therefore point to, we'd hope in the coming weeks that we'll see declining levels of hospitalizations and deaths as the case numbers come down," said Dr. Westergaard, the chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
Although cases are going down, all 72 counties are still seeing critically high case activity. But officials say they expect cases to continue to drop steadily week by week.