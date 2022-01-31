Wisconsin doctor reflects on COVID-19 two years after first detected in the state

MADISON (WQOW) - It was during this week back in 2020 that Wisconsin health officials discovered its first case of COVID-19.
And now just two years later, the state has had over 1.3 million cases. Something one expert said he never thought would happen.
Dr. Jeff Pothof at UW Health said when the COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out, he and his colleagues thought the end of the pandemic was in sight, but admits they had underestimated just how much hesitancy and misinformation would surround the shots.
He said with the plethora of research surrounding the vaccines, and statistics that show the heightened risk levels for unvaccinated people, he continues to wonder why people denied what he calls a life raft to make themselves and their communities safer.
"We got to meet these people in our emergency departments, in our ICU's, we got to meet their families to discuss what might happen next to their loved one who isn't doing very good on the ventilator, and may not make it," Pothof said. "And that was just heartbreaking for all of us in health care to know that the antidote, the solution to all this pain and suffering is so easy, so widely available, and yet refused by so many."
Pothof added that refusal of the vaccine is why we now have more contagious variants. And if everyone got the shot when they were first able, society would likely be back to normal by now.
He does see a future where COVID-19 is manageable and easier to live with. but not fully eradicated.