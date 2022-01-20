 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wisconsin's 7-Day COVID-19 case average reaches high

  • Updated
  • 0
coronavirus

(WQOW) - The surge of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant continues to dominate Wisconsin.

According to the state Department of Health Services, Wisconsin reported more than 15,000 new cases on Thursday. That's more than 2,000 additional cases from last week. The state's seven day average is at 18,836, but officials said even though the numbers are this high, we still haven't passed the peak of Omicron's impact.

Health officials said to get a full impression of how bad things are in the state, it's important to pay attention to these weekly averages.

"Average as of today is higher than it's ever been and it increased very quickly to get to this point," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the DHS. "Our process for getting test results from people that are done in community test sites and clinics has to get reported through computers, data systems and day to day changes might fluctuate depending on that reporting. It's more informative to look at the seven day average of cases."

The DHS also announced the Keeping Kids Safe and In School campaign.

It's an initiative to promote pediatric vaccinations in kids 5 and up, encouraging students to wear a mask at school, and stay home from school when sick.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com