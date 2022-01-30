With no COVID sick leave, many workers are forced to choose between their health and their paycheck

MADISON (WKOW) - As the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, many workers without paid sick leave are being forced to choose between their health and their paycheck.
"It's worrisome because, if I get it, I have a mortgage to pay, I have a car payment to pay," Madison mother Samantha Holton said. "If I'm required to take off again, I won't be getting paid. Because my job I'm not able to do virtually."
While Holton has never had COVID-19, she doesn't have the sick time to get it.
It's a problem thousands of low-income workers across the country are facing. In a recent study by the Harvard Shift Project, 65% of the 6,600 low-income workers surveyed said that they were still going into work when they were sick.
Health experts say that's a big problem.
"Having symptomatic people in the community and at work is concerning for propagating the virus," UW Health Doctor Joseph McBride said. "You know, that's part of the reason of why we are in the challenge in which we are and that the virus is moved from a pandemic into more of an endemic situation."
Human resources experts are in agreement and have been pushing for sick leave since before the pandemic.
"In a sense, that issue's been around for a very, very long time," Assistant Professor of Management Human Resources Jirs Meuris said.
Meuris said that, in the end, a sick leave policy benefits everyone.
"It's not just good for people to have paid sick leave, but for the company too because you're going to force people to come in while they're sick, and it's going to lead other people to be absent." Meuris said. "Obviously, when people are there sick, they're not going to be as productive."
But for many workers like Holton, that option's not on the table.
"I don't have the money saved up to just be able to go a week or two without pay, you know, depending on how it hits," Holton said.
COVID sick leave was mandated by the government in 2020, but after the policy expired at the end of the year, it's never been reinstated.
There has been some push by President Biden in his "Build Back Better" plan to mandate employers to offer workers sick leave. The bill put forth would require employers to offer their employees 20 days of sick leave for COVID-19, but that bill faces an uncertain future in the senate.