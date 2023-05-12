Eagle Valley Speedway racers raise hope for Heather

JIM FALLS (WQOW) - The racing community came together Friday at Eagle Valley Speedway to raise hope for a race fan in need.
Heather Widmann, who has visited the track many times to race with her husband Mike, is battling Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer.
She was diagnosed in October, just weeks after she and Mike decided to stop racing.
The couple created a Facebook page called Hope for Heather Windmann to share updates about their journey.
Friday, Eagle Valley Speedway held a helmet donation drive during intermission and donated its portion of 50-50 sales to Hope for Heather.
Track owner Jerry Weigel said drivers came from as far as Canada to support the cause, some donating their earnings to the Widmanns.