...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

1.1 million expected to travel in Wisconsin for July 4. What to know before you go

  • Updated
HOLIDAY TRAFIC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you're hitting the road this weekend, you're not alone. AAA estimates around 1.1 million people will be travelling in Wisconsin for the holiday.

Road construction will pause after noon on Friday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 5, so crews will not be out working on the roads. But Tara Weiss, manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said to still be careful driving through construction zones.

"Be aware of your surroundings," Weiss said. "We do have work zones out there. Most of the work is actually shut down for the long weekend, but that still means we may have signs and traffic control items out in the work zones there. We just won't have workers necessarily on site."

Here in the Chippewa Valley, construction zones include parts of I-94 between Eau Claire and Elk Mound and between Menomonie and Hudson where some lanes may be closed.

You can use the Wisconsin DOT's 511 website to check construction and traffic conditions so you can be prepared.

"You can look up the road conditions, you can find out if there's traffic hazards, you can find out where there's construction work, so you know ahead of time what you're getting into," State Patrol trooper Brandon Jensen said.

If you are traveling during peak traffic times, Jensen said to be patient with other drivers.

"Mainly it's just going to be exercise patience," he said. There's going to be a lot of people traveling the holiday weekend, a lot of people just trying to get where they're going safely. So just exercise patience."

The DOT expects peak travel between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, noon to 3 p.m. on July 4, and between 3 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. If you are driving during those times you should expect to see the heaviest traffic.

To combat drunk driving this holiday weekend, AAA is again activating its Tow to Go service. That's a free last-resort towing service to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Those in need of Tow to Go services should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Editors Note: Trooper Jensen joined the video interview from his car. He was parked and not driving at the time.

