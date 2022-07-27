$1.4M referendum proposes raising taxes to fund more emergency service positions in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In 104 days, Eau Claire voters will decide if the city should raise taxes to fund more emergency service positions.
On Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council voted to add a $1.4 million referendum question to November's ballot.
The question asks to raise city residents' taxes to add more public safety positions.
"State law limits how much we can ask taxpayers to pay," said Eau Claire city manager Stephanie Hirsch. "The only way we can increase our taxes more than the levy limit is by asking residents and taxpayers if they're willing to provide more tax payment."
The extra revenue generated from the referendum would fund six firefighters/paramedics, six police officers, two community service officers, and one civilian law enforcement associate for the 911 dispatch center.
"Without the referendum, we will have to figure out some way to cut back on service delivery," Hirsch said.
According to the council, homeowners with the median cost of a home in Eau Claire, which is about $194,000, can expect to pay an extra $43.82 per year if the proposal passes.
At-large city council member Charlie Johnson supports the referendum because police are stretched so thin that they've had to start prioritizing certain calls over others.
"If it continues on the path it is, then it's going to continue to ask the question, 'What is having to be prioritized?' And then we'll have to start looking at detectives who are having to leave their detective role and enter into an officer role, but now these detectives aren't being able to look into the child mistreatment cases or domestic assault cases," Johnson said.
It's not just police who need more hands on deck.
Fire Station 6 on Golf Road is undergoing construction for an expansion. Deputy chief Allyn Bertrang said that station only has three firefighters per shift, but they need five per shift to be fully staffed.
"These six additional people would allow us to staff both the ambulance and the fire truck out of this station 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Bertrang said.
Our community is growing, so Bertrang said we need to grow our emergency personnel to meet the demand.
"We've seen a continued trend of an increase in emergency responses from year to year and so having the correct amount of personnel to staff this station gives us the best position to provide emergency response to the people living in our community and the people visiting our community," Bertrang said.
If the referendum passes on November 8, officials will put the funding in the 2023 calendar and fiscal year budget and hope to start hiring as early as January.
Johnson said they also plan to host public forums in the future for community members to get more informed about the proposal.
Referendum for November 8, 2022 Ballot:
“Under State Law, the increase in the levy of the City of Eau Claire for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.62%, which results in a levy of $46,742,188. Shall the City of Eau Claire be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, and on an ongoing basis, for the purpose of employing six (6) additional Firefighter/Paramedics, six (6) additional Police Officers, two (2) Civilian Community Service Officers, and one (1) Civilian Law Enforcement Associate to support Civilian 911 Dispatchers by a total of 2.5%, which results in a levy of $47,942,188 and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,448,132 for each fiscal year going forward?”