10th annual Winter Bowl raises money for veterans retreats, mental health support

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The tenth annual Winter Bowl was held in Eau Claire on Sunday to raise money to support veterans. 

Bowl Winkles in Eau Claire hosted the bowling fundraiser, bringing it to Eau Claire for the first time after nine years in Marshfield. 

Benefits went to The Highground, which provides mental health support for veterans. 

According to Chris Pettis, executive director of The Highground, the money raised at the Winter Bowl will go towards veteran retreats throughout the winter and summer to support those who have served.

"The retreats focus on different ways of dealing with some different issues we have as veterans," Pettis said. "The big thing is veterans coming together with camaraderie and also realizing that they're not the only ones that have some of these issues from service."

Pettis said they hope to host the event in Eau Claire again next year.

This year's event raised $1,820 to put towards the retreats. 

