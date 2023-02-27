$118,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recent drug bust in Eau Claire has taken more than $100,000 of methamphetamine off the streets.
Eau Claire Police posted a photo of the drugs on Facebook. They said the five pounds of meth have a street value of $118,000.
The bust was done by the West Central Drug Task Force during a traffic stop.
News 18 reached out to ECPD to learn more. Since it's still an active investigation, they wouldn't disclose much information, like where and when it happened and who was arrested. For now, we learned the drug bust happened within the last couple of weeks.