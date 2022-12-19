12 Days of Pig-Mas: Guinea pig adoption fees waived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

12 Days of Pig-Mas: Guinea pig adoption fees waived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association

  • Updated
  • 0
Guinea Pigs at ECCHA

Pictured: Guinea pigs up for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association (WQOW)

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's still some time to adopt a guinea pig during the 12 Days of Pig-Mas!

The Eau Claire County Humane Association is offering free guinea pig adoptions until Christmas. If you apply between December 14 and the 25th, the adoption fee will be waived. The fee is normally $25.

Two guinea pigs have already been adopted. One staff member said guinea pigs tend to stay at the shelter longer than cats or dogs, so she's hoping the remaining ten will soon find their fur-ever home.

She added guinea pigs are good for all ages and great for first-time pet owners.

"Of course they do come with care as any animal does, but they're really great for small spaces because they need their enclosed cage.  Other than that, they need their regular guinea pig food, some greens, fruits, veggies, Vitamin C, and some love, too, helps," said Addie Erdmann, ECCHA marketing and development director.

If you'd like to adopt a guinea pig, you still need to fill out an application.  Applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.

Go to eccha.org/adopt to apply.

