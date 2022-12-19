12 Days of Pig-Mas: Guinea pig adoption fees waived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's still some time to adopt a guinea pig during the 12 Days of Pig-Mas!
The Eau Claire County Humane Association is offering free guinea pig adoptions until Christmas. If you apply between December 14 and the 25th, the adoption fee will be waived. The fee is normally $25.
Two guinea pigs have already been adopted. One staff member said guinea pigs tend to stay at the shelter longer than cats or dogs, so she's hoping the remaining ten will soon find their fur-ever home.
She added guinea pigs are good for all ages and great for first-time pet owners.
"Of course they do come with care as any animal does, but they're really great for small spaces because they need their enclosed cage. Other than that, they need their regular guinea pig food, some greens, fruits, veggies, Vitamin C, and some love, too, helps," said Addie Erdmann, ECCHA marketing and development director.
If you'd like to adopt a guinea pig, you still need to fill out an application. Applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.
Go to eccha.org/adopt to apply.