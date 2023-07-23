17-year-old hospitalized in alcohol-related crash after police chase

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 17-year-old from Eau Claire is in the hospital after a crash Sunday morning in which officials cite alcohol as a contributing factor.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on the North Crossing after they noticed a car with indicators of impairment, like drifting from its lane and alternating speeds.
Officials said the driver tried to flee eastbound at Riverview Drive, beginning a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph. The driver continued east until it crashed into the roundabout at Black Avenue and rolled over.
The driver was alone in the car and was taken to the hospital for injuries. The Sheriff's Office reports it's referring charges to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office including OWI, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
The crash is being investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. The driver has not been identified.