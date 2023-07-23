 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

17-year-old hospitalized in alcohol-related crash after police chase

North Crossing OWI crash 2
Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 17-year-old from Eau Claire is in the hospital after a crash Sunday morning in which officials cite alcohol as a contributing factor.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on the North Crossing after they noticed a car with indicators of impairment, like drifting from its lane and alternating speeds. 

Officials said the driver tried to flee eastbound at Riverview Drive, beginning a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph. The driver continued east until it crashed into the roundabout at Black Avenue and rolled over. 

The driver was alone in the car and was taken to the hospital for injuries. The Sheriff's Office reports it's referring charges to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office including OWI, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. 

The crash is being investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. The driver has not been identified. 

