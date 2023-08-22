$2.5M coming to Eau Claire County after opioid settlement, more on the way

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is receiving a $2.5 million opioid settlement and more money could be on the way.
As we've reported, the County Health Department announced they are looking for community feedback through a public survey.
Human Services Deputy Director Ron Schmidt said the goal of the survey is to gather input from people to determine where the County should spend the money. He said the survey will be available indefinitely.
One possible use for the funding includes expanding support groups for people in treatment and recovery.
"We would like to see a way that the community can access peer support without having to be arrested or be referred to human services," Schmidt said.
This is the second opioid settlement the County has been awarded. Last year they used $79,000 dollars in settlement funds for opioid projects including disposal containers, NARACAN units and Fentanyl test strips.
Schmidt said there are at least two more settlement funds coming to the County. He did not say when those funds are expected or the estimated dollar amount.