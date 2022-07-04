21st annual Tainter Lake Boat Parade in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Monday's rain didn't stop the annual Tainter Lake Boat Parade from bringing smiles to boaters and spectators alike.
The annual July 4th tradition was held on it's classic route Monday starting on the Hay river and ending at Jake's Supper Club on the coast of Tainter Lake in Menomonie.
In the first year of the boat parade, only seven boats went out, and the largest amount of boats was 134. 21 years after the first installment, around 20 boats went across the lake with candy for the children, and treats for the dogs.
"We just did it for fun, a family type thing where you could decorate your boat any way you wanted, red, white and blue, or themes and we do a parade route around the shoreline and throw candy at the kids and just a fun day," said Marty Baumgartner, parade organizer.
Anyone was welcome to enter the parade at no cost.
The boat parade is all about family, fun, and celebrating July 4 with the community.