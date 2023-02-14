3 Eau Claire businesses vying for single Class B liquor license

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A liquor license is sought-after by three local businesses after one became available this past month.
The Combination “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor and Fermented Malt Beverage license became available after The Metro did not open by the deadline agreed upon with the city.
The license, one of only 82 available in Eau Claire, allows the business who holds it to serve beer, wine and liquor.
The businesses seeking the license include Silly Serrano, who moved to a new location at 2006 Cameron Street last spring.
Also applying is Good Wives, a restaurant that opened at 2161 Eastridge Center this past fall.
Lastly, Country Jam is seeking the liquor license for their new property located on 20th Avenue off County Highway T. This is the first year the festival will be at the new site.
City officials said the next step is for the License Review Committee to look over the applications at their February 21 meeting, and then it is up to the City Council to make a decision at their meeting on February 28.