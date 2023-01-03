 Skip to main content
.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.

Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

3-goal period powers Memorial past North in crosstown showdown

  Updated
  • 0
010323 North Memorial bhky

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three goals in the second period powered the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team to a 3-2 crosstown showdown win over Eau Claire North Tuesday.

Memorial improves to 8-3.

North opened the scoring in the first period on a goal by Noah Bestul.

After Memorial tied the game early in the second period, Cam Moseler gave scored his first varsity goal to give the Huskies the lead once again.

Memorial scored the final two goals of the game, and the period, as Nolan Ottum and Benji Roberts scored about four minutes apart later in the frame.

This story will be updated.

