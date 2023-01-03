3-goal period powers Memorial past North in crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three goals in the second period powered the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team to a 3-2 crosstown showdown win over Eau Claire North Tuesday.
Memorial improves to 8-3.
North opened the scoring in the first period on a goal by Noah Bestul.
After Memorial tied the game early in the second period, Cam Moseler gave scored his first varsity goal to give the Huskies the lead once again.
Memorial scored the final two goals of the game, and the period, as Nolan Ottum and Benji Roberts scored about four minutes apart later in the frame.
This story will be updated.