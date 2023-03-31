3-year investigation into Eau Claire County DHS complete; no charges to be filed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nearly three years after an investigation into Eau Claire County's Department of Human Services began, it has been decided that no charges will be filed.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget since May 2020. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year.
In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office issued search warrants related to the case. A forensic audit was also done.
News 18 reported in February the La Crosse County District Attorney was reviewing the forensic audit and would recommend if any charges should be filed.
La Crosse County D.A. reviewing audit into Eau Claire County DHS; Answers expected in a few weeks
Friday, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke determined no criminal charges should be filed.
In his letter, Gruenke wrote that he did agree there were issues in the department regarding the handling of finances and accounting records, but he found no facts that were deserving of a criminal offense.
He went on to say that where there existed even a possibility of pursuing a criminal charge, he weighed the fact that no one profited personally from misusing taxpayer funds (other than one employee who was already convicted).
In a press release, Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl noted that the investigation was found to be necessary and was done in a thorough and proper manner.
Gruenke ended his letter by saying: "I hope that this decision ending the criminal investigation into individuals in Eau Claire County can begin to heal what seems to be an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments."
"It is obvious from the e-mails and messages in the report this entire process of the investigation has taken a toll on the morale and working environment of the entire county government. Hopefully the County Board can rectify any shortcomings revealed in the report and begin to move forward."
This is a developing story. News 18 has requested the investigation documents for review.