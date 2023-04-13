 Skip to main content
4,000 college students attending National Conference on Undergraduate Research in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
National Conference on Undergraduate Research Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students from around the country, and even the world, are here in Eau Claire for the National Conference on Undergraduate Research.

Thursday is the first day of the conference, and for three days, UW-Eau Claire is hosting 4,000 college students and faculty members for the event.

"So far I'm really enjoying it," said Jiin Park, a senior at the University of Hawaii.

NCUR gives students a chance to learn from their peers, speak with employers and graduate schools, and see artistic performances.

"I spend a lot of my time in a lab measuring pigeons, and so it's just really fun to be able to talk to other people what I've been working on," said Bailey Young, a senior at the University of Utah.

You'll learn more about that project later in this story.

Visit Eau Claire estimates the conference will have a direct economic impact of more than $2.5 million.

"This is just another great thing for our area," said Visit Eau Claire executive director Benny Anderson. "You'll have students that will descend upon Eau Claire staying in hotels, eating in restaurants. There's concerts and different things that are being put on in a couple of the local venues."

Jiin did research on concussion knowledge and attitude between students in Japan and the U.S.

"Why did you want to study this?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.

"I'm a pre-physical therapy student and that's why I'm interested in injuries from sports," Jiin said. "I was looking into concussions and I found this interesting fact that only few countries in the world have concussion regulations."

Bailey focused on Charles Darwin's studies on pigeon beak size compared to its toes.

"My undergraduate research focuses on pigeons, which a lot of people think are trash birds, but they're actually really cool," Bailey said.

Darwin believed if a pigeon had a smaller than expected beak, it was also found to have a smaller than expected toe, and that's what Bailey was looking into.

"What I found is that there actually is a correlation, which is pretty cool. It looks like it's linked to a gene called ROR2. It's also in humans and can cause a condition called Robinow Syndrome. In humans, it shows up as both a shorter than expected nose, small facial features, and smaller digits," Bailey said.

Presenters are undergrads from 45 states and six foreign countries.  There are also 360 UW-Eau Claire student researchers.

A spokeperson with UW-Eau Claire said this is the first time the university is hosting this event.

