4 Eau Claire NFL FLAG teams heading to Title Town

  • Updated
  • 0
062322 Eau Claire NFL FLAG teams

Players from four Eau Claire NFL FLAG teams pose for a picture at Regis High School on June 23, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has a history of sending flag football teams to the NFL's Pro Bowl.

That trend has a good chance to continue this weekend, when four NFL FLAG teams from Eau Claire will participate in a new regional tournament hosted by the Green Bay Packers.

The Eau Claire Packers' 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams are among the 50 that will play at Ray Nitschke Field and the Don Hutson Center.

Tournament winners will receive an entry into the 2023 NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl, along with a $5500 donation toward each team's travel.

More information can be found here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

