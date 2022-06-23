4 Eau Claire NFL FLAG teams heading to Title Town

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has a history of sending flag football teams to the NFL's Pro Bowl.
That trend has a good chance to continue this weekend, when four NFL FLAG teams from Eau Claire will participate in a new regional tournament hosted by the Green Bay Packers.
The Eau Claire Packers' 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams are among the 50 that will play at Ray Nitschke Field and the Don Hutson Center.
Tournament winners will receive an entry into the 2023 NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl, along with a $5500 donation toward each team's travel.