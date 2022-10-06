40 years later: Remembering Officer Robert Bolton

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this day 40 years ago, Eau Claire Police Officer Robert Paul Bolton was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.
A local shelter, named after Officer Bolton, and the police department, are remembering and reflecting on his sacrifice.
Four decades ago, Bolton Refuge House was just Refuge House. And on October 6, 1982, Officer Robert Bolton would lose his life while responding to a call at that domestic violence shelter.
"There was an abuser at the location that Officer Bolton responded to. He was able to secure the location, got the individual off of the property, to which then, that's when he was shot," said Pat Stein, executive director of Bolton Refuge House.
Bolton was a young, 28-year-old officer when he was killed, leaving behind a wife and two small children.
"Bob Bolton was obviously a very caring, very endeared officer who ultimately gave the highest of sacrifices," Stein said.
Badge no. 138 will forever be preserved in his honor.
Five years after his death in 1987, Refuge House was renamed and dedicated as Bolton Refuge House.
"We don't take lightly that we're Bolton Refuge House," Stein said. "We don't take our relationship with law enforcement lightly because we are as committed to serving victims as they are."
Stein said laws have passed since his death to not only increase officer safety, but protect victims, such as Wisconsin's 1988 Mandatory Arrest Act.
The law requires police to arrest perpetrators of domestic violence when there is probable cause to believe an assault happened.
"It's given us the platform to talk to other systems people like law enforcement and say 'Okay, this is the law now. This is the practice. How is it going to affect you and what do you need in order to stay safe responding to these calls?" Stein said.
The memory of Bolton is not lost on the Eau Claire Police Department. He and chief Elmer Sundby are the only two Eau Claire police officers killed in the line of duty to this day.
"Every day a police officer puts on his or her uniform, they know they will face danger. Nothing can prepare a family or a department for such a tragic loss," said Eau Claire Chief of Police Matt Rokus.
To remind officers of their sacrifice, there is a memorial right across the briefing room that includes their pictures and plaques of how they died.
Outside the police department, there's also a tombstone dedicated to Bolton.
"The passage of time will not detract from our commitment to honor the service of Bob Bolton," Rokus said. "We will not forget him."
Two years ago, Bolton Refuge House expanded by adding a two-story building with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
According to a newly released report, 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence in 2021. That's up from 58 in 2020.
List of domestic abuse/sexual assault resources:
- Bolton Refuge House
- Address: 807 S Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701
- (O): (715) 834-9578
- Email: director@boltonrefuge.org
- Center for Awareness of Sexual Assault (CASA)
- Address: Hibbard Humanities Hall 311C
124 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701
- (O): (715) 836-4357
- Email: CASA@uwec.edu
- Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association
- Sexual Assault Program
- Hmong Victim Services
- Address: 1320 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
- (O): (715) 832-8420
- General email: office.manager@ecahmaa.org
- Advocate Paweena Yang email: paweena.yang@ecahmaa.org
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 800-799-7233
- Family Support Center
- Address: 403 N High St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
- (715) 723-1138 or 1-800-400-7020
- Bridge to Hope
- Address: 2110 4th Avenue NE, Menomonie, WI 54751
- CALL: 1-800-924-9918
- TEXT: 715-505-3640
- Embrace
- Rusk County Office and Safe Shelter
- 107 Lindoo Avenue East, Ladysmith, WI 54848
- (O): (715) 532-6976