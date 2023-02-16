44th annual Home and Garden show set up and ready to open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The 44th annual Chippewa Valley Home and Garden Show begins Friday for anyone looking to get a head start on Spring projects.
The three day show at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center features over 120 vendors including construction, roofing, remodeling, gardening, and landscaping experts.
People can meet with vendors to discuss ideas, planning, and inspiration for any upcoming Spring projects.
Patty Marten, a Home and Garden committee chair, said the event is great for anyone looking for ideas.
"There's just so many people in one place that you can get so many different ideas from," Marten said. "There's people you can bounce ideas off and get business cards."
Everyone who buys a ticket to the event can be entered into a grand prize drawing for patio and firepit, donated by Green Oasis, County Materials, and Lampert Lumber.
The Home and Garden show starts Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.