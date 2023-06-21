5 fun ways to beat the heat in the Valley this summer

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you're looking for some ways to beat the heat this summer, there are plenty of options.
One of them, is the River Prairie splash pad in Altoona. Kids can get in the man-made stream and make a splash or just dip their toes in. You can also cool down in the water at Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool, open from 1 to 7 every day.
Next, Eau Claire has plenty of opportunities to enjoy some local, live music while staying in the sunshine. Phoenix Park hosts Sounds Like Summer every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. with a revolving lineup of family-friendly bands. If blues is more your style, check out Tuesday Night Blues at Owen Park Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has several options as well. One is its Library of Things: you can check out anything from a kubb set, to a birdwatching kit, to park passes, just like you would a library book. It even has a backpack full of outdoor activities.
"We've got capture the flag, frisbee, other outdoor games that can be played really anywhere, binoculars," said Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the library. "Books and guides that go along with that to just kind of supplement what can you do with these materials and/or things you may already have at home."
There are also countless ways to enjoy the local rivers. You can float, fish, paddleboard, or kayak your way down the Chippewa.
One more option is Beaver Creek Reserve. You can find wildlife in its natural habitat, visit animals, learn about our local environment, and more. There's also more than nine miles of trails to explore.