 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

5 fun ways to beat the heat in the Valley this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Altoona splash pad
Julia Lopez

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you're looking for some ways to beat the heat this summer, there are plenty of options.

One of them, is the River Prairie splash pad in Altoona. Kids can get in the man-made stream and make a splash or just dip their toes in. You can also cool down in the water at Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool, open from 1 to 7 every day.

Next, Eau Claire has plenty of opportunities to enjoy some local, live music while staying in the sunshine. Phoenix Park hosts Sounds Like Summer every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. with a revolving lineup of family-friendly bands. If blues is more your style, check out Tuesday Night Blues at Owen Park Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has several options as well. One is its Library of Things: you can check out anything from a kubb set, to a birdwatching kit, to park passes, just like you would a library book. It even has a backpack full of outdoor activities.

"We've got capture the flag, frisbee, other outdoor games that can be played really anywhere, binoculars," said Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the library. "Books and guides that go along with that to just kind of supplement what can you do with these materials and/or things you may already have at home."

There are also countless ways to enjoy the local rivers. You can float, fish, paddleboard, or kayak your way down the Chippewa.

One more option is Beaver Creek Reserve. You can find wildlife in its natural habitat, visit animals, learn about our local environment, and more. There's also more than nine miles of trails to explore.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you