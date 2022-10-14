5 spooky spots reported to be haunted in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Where in Eau Claire are there paranormal properties?
As Halloween comes closer, you may be looking for somewhere that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up.
In reference to an article from Visit Eau Claire, here's a brief overview of a few of them.
Number one: Stones Throw in downtown Eau Claire.
According to The Wisconsin Road Guide to Haunted Locations by Terry Fisk, legend has it a man took his life by hanging himself in the building in the 1900s.
The gothic design building was once a bank, and today it's a bar. Employees have reported hearing footsteps and voices in the building.
Number two: The Kjer Theatre at UW-Eau Claire.
According to Wisconsin's Ghosts, Kjer Theatre is haunted by its founder Earl Kjer.
Author Sherry Strub said Kjer died in 1965, but still hangs around, sitting in his usual seat.
He's also blamed when items go missing in the theatre.
Number three: Banbury Place.
Strub said building number 13 is haunted by a deceased tenant who was accidentally electrocuted.
Some said they've heard screams and painful moans, apparently the ghost reliving, or re-dying, the accident that took his life.
Number four: The old Fire Station No. 10.
Today the old fire station is a used car dealership on the corner of Birch Street and Hastings Way, but Strub said the building is haunted by former fireman Alex Arnie Blum, who died in 1981 of heart disease.
Firefighters have said they've seen heavy doors open and close on their own, and even apparitions of Blum.
Number five: The Eau Claire County Asylum Hospital.
The building is no longer standing, but according to reports from local residents, some spirits stayed behind.
Visit Eau Claire said in place of the asylum and its cemetery is a park and a wooded area.
Do you know of other haunted places in the Chippewa Valley?
