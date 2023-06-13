$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Luck has had it for the Chippewa Valley lately.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Texaco Drive Mega Holiday for the June 12 drawing. The player matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball. Those numbers are: 2-3-16-23-68 (7).
Last week, another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Altoona. The Wisconsin Lottery says the odds of winning this size prize is 1:913,130.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize