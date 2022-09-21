50-50 Factory Outlet going out of business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After serving the community for 38 years, 50-50 Factory Outlet in Eau Claire is going out of business.
Whether you're celebrating a birthday or anniversary, the party supply store has been around to provide unique balloons, candles, and many other celebration items.
Owner and president Scott Lystrup said the last couple of years have been challenging, and that he's closing the store due to inflation, the rising cost of goods, and the aftermath of COVID.
At one point he was facing a shortage of helium, and when he was able to get some, the price doubled.
Lystrup said he might go back to being a flight instructor after the store closes, but he'll miss his workers and customers.
"Oh, it's sad, absolutely. We've had so many great people working for us here over the years and do now," Lystrup said. "This is not the way I anticipated my life course, but I'd like to get out while there's a chance of getting out with my head held high."
His other store locations in Schofield, Fond Du Lac, and Janesville will also close.
A 'going out of business' sale will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, Lystrup said he has not nailed down a definitive closing date yet.