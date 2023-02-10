 Skip to main content
A "cooler" day ahead before the warm temperatures return for the weekend

Despite the cloudy skies and breezy conditions on our Thursday, highs did manage to get up to near 40 degrees.

A cold front has come through and that will bring cooler, but more seasonable temperatures to kick off the weekend with highs in the 20s to near 30. The good news is we'll have sunny skies and winds will be on the calmer side of things. 

Southwest winds will increase heading into Saturday, but as a result, that will boost temperatures back into the upper 30s to mid 40s. 

The quiet and warm weather will persist into next week with highs each day in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We are keeping an eye on a system next week that will bring our next chance of precipitation. 

