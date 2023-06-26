'A culture issue in the county': Eau Claire County Board continues talks on DHS investigation, postpones session

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board ended their special session Monday night by voting to postpone the rest of their closed session talks. This, after an attorney told supervisors there is a culture issue in Eau Claire County.
They were meeting following the release of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office report into the Department of Human Services. They discussed the report for the first time last Tuesday before they voted to postpone.
The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year. As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case. The report brought up numerous key findings and “red flags” about how DHS operated.
The County Board was hearing analysis from the law firm von Briesen & Roper starting last week. From them they heard explanations for many of the questions raised in the Sheriff's Office report.
Attorneys told the board they were looking at the DHS investigation not through a criminal lens, but through the lens of employee issues. While their analysis does say there were some issues from employees in the County, no remedial action was recommended.
The meeting Monday occasionally got heated. One attorney had said that two county supervisors had gone to the sheriff's office in 2020 to report the $1.1 million budget error. The supervisors in question, Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson, actively disagreed and spoke to why they made their report. Beckfield said they went to the Sheriff's Office because of the Zer Smith "cover up."
The Smith case was also discussed by von Briesen & Roper. Smith was a DHS employee in 2019 when it was found she had used SPARK program gift cards for personal use. The Sheriff's Office report said the timeline for this case questionable because DHS discovered the theft several months before going to law enforcement.
Attorney Mindy Dale said initially, it was thought Smith had taken around $900 and when confronted she agreed to pay it back, adding Smith was fired from her job. Dale said it wasn't for several more months of digging into documents that it was discovered she had stolen more than that. At that time, County leadership informed the Eau Claire Police Department. Dale told the County Board that it is "not unusual" to take time and gather information before going to law enforcement.
Supervisor Beckfield asked Dale "how much theft do we permit without reporting it?" To which Dale responded saying there is no "hard and fast" number. She also said there is a certain amount of discretion and discussion that needs to take place.
Dale concluded her summary of the von Briesen & Roper analysis by saying that there is a culture issue in Eau Claire County, and part of that culture is created by the County Board. She the board had created a "hostile work environment" for the Department of Human Services.
Board Chair Nick Smiar then spoke up, saying that it is not the County Board as a body that created these issues, rather specific members.
The board went into a closed session "for considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons." The closed session meant media could not be in the room. This lasted an hour and a half before entering open session, at which time media was told they had voted to postpone the rest of their closed session to a date not yet determined.