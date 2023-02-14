A dreary Valentine's Day, then turning colder to end the week

We had another nice February day on our Monday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Things change today however as the next storm system moves in. While the morning commute will be quiet, rain will overspread the region by late morning and continue through the afternoon into tonight. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s.
Colder air filters in before sunrise, so the precipitation will change over to a mix of rain and snow and then a period of light snow before ending Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be between 31-37 degrees around sunrise, falling into the 20s by the afternoon.
In addition, winds will be breezy out of the south to east-southeast Tuesday before shifting to the northwest by Wednesday and temperatures will be falling throughout the day Wednesday so roads are likely to become icy.
Through Wednesday afternoon, most areas are likely to see a half inch to an inch of rain with slightly lower totals towards Black River Falls and Arcadia. Snow totals will be on the light side as well, running a trace to an inch, and mostly confined to areas north and west of Eau Claire.
A few light snow showers remain in the forecast for Thursday as another system tracks far to our southeast. Snow accumulations here look to be a trace to an inch with the higher chance for about an inch of snow near Black River Falls.
Friday will be seasonable and sunny before more clouds and warmer temperatures return for the weekend.